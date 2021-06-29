Previous
The protectors by louannwarren
Photo 1641

The protectors

Roses planted at the end of grapevine rows tell the vineyard owners mildew is present before it attacks the vines. They sure are pretty while they work. 😊
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas.
Maggiemae ace
Provides extreme colour amidst all that green!
June 30th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
interesting, very pretty and also useful,
June 30th, 2021  
