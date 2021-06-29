Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1641
The protectors
Roses planted at the end of grapevine rows tell the vineyard owners mildew is present before it attacks the vines. They sure are pretty while they work. 😊
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1897
photos
117
followers
79
following
449% complete
View this month »
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
29th June 2021 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vineyard
,
roses
,
rancho
,
nannini
,
law-2021
Maggiemae
ace
Provides extreme colour amidst all that green!
June 30th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
interesting, very pretty and also useful,
June 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close