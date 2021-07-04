Previous
Next
Happy Birthday America! by louannwarren
Photo 1646

Happy Birthday America!

I searched “American flags” in my iPhone photos, and over 500 came up. I randomly chose these 16 for my July 4th photo collage this year. I love Old Glory, long may she wave! So thankful that fireworks celebrations could be held this year!
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
A beautiful collage! Happy Independence Day to you and all my American friends! Enjoy your celebrations!
July 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise