Photo 1646
Happy Birthday America!
I searched “American flags” in my iPhone photos, and over 500 came up. I randomly chose these 16 for my July 4th photo collage this year. I love Old Glory, long may she wave! So thankful that fireworks celebrations could be held this year!
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1902
photos
117
followers
79
following
Pam Knowler
ace
A beautiful collage! Happy Independence Day to you and all my American friends! Enjoy your celebrations!
July 4th, 2021
