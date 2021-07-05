Previous
Next
It’s a guy thing in Texas! by louannwarren
Photo 1647

It’s a guy thing in Texas!

Texas men spend untold hours purchasing the perfect meat, in this case 2 inch thick prime bone in ribeyes, perfecting their steak rubs (various spices rubbed onto the meats before grilling), then another 30 minutes getting the barbecue grill to the perfect temperature. Once the meat is on the grill and the lid closed, they do not leave, much tweaking of temperature and placement of the meat on the grill ensues.
My son came for a visit for July 4th and a whole day was spent on his passion: grilling steaks. They were divine, We love rare to medium rare and they were perfect. I prepared twice baked potatoes and a big salad, we kind of ignored the salad and just focused on the meat and potatoes, though. It was a fitting summer holiday feast!
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
451% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise