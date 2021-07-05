It’s a guy thing in Texas!

Texas men spend untold hours purchasing the perfect meat, in this case 2 inch thick prime bone in ribeyes, perfecting their steak rubs (various spices rubbed onto the meats before grilling), then another 30 minutes getting the barbecue grill to the perfect temperature. Once the meat is on the grill and the lid closed, they do not leave, much tweaking of temperature and placement of the meat on the grill ensues.

My son came for a visit for July 4th and a whole day was spent on his passion: grilling steaks. They were divine, We love rare to medium rare and they were perfect. I prepared twice baked potatoes and a big salad, we kind of ignored the salad and just focused on the meat and potatoes, though. It was a fitting summer holiday feast!