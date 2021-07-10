Previous
Next
The heart on my back porch by louannwarren
Photo 1652

The heart on my back porch

On a trip to the Texas wine country I found this heart made of wine barrel staves. It’s been a prop on my back porch table ever since. I faffed this for the word of the day today: heart.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great faffing and a delightful image !!
July 10th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful procession with your lovely heart!
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise