Photo 1652
The heart on my back porch
On a trip to the Texas wine country I found this heart made of wine barrel staves. It’s been a prop on my back porch table ever since. I faffed this for the word of the day today: heart.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Tags
wine
heart
barrel
stave
law-2021
jul21words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great faffing and a delightful image !!
July 10th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful procession with your lovely heart!
July 10th, 2021
