Tornado!

This worn, weathered mural was on the side of a barbecue restaurant we went to yesterday. If you look at the top right of the scene you see a tornado snaking down from the clouds and stirring up dust on the ground. The muralist chose to show a cowboy cook and cowboy trying to control the horses and cows while they balked at the coming storm. There’s so much action in this shot and it made me sad that the town had not asked the painter to freshen it and repair it.