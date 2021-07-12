Previous
A Crepe Myrtle heart by louannwarren
A Crepe Myrtle heart

My Crepe Myrtles are blooming beautifully this year. Crepe is a word this month and so is heart, lucky me!
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Lou Ann

summerfield ace
oh, that is just lovely, the colour, and to give you a heart shape. what's not to love. aces!
July 12th, 2021  
