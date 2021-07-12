Sign up
Photo 1654
A Crepe Myrtle heart
My Crepe Myrtles are blooming beautifully this year. Crepe is a word this month and so is heart, lucky me!
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1910
photos
117
followers
78
following
453% complete
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
Tags
heart
,
crepe
,
myrtle
,
law-2021
,
jul21words
summerfield
ace
oh, that is just lovely, the colour, and to give you a heart shape. what's not to love. aces!
July 12th, 2021
