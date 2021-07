You left me all alone, I bloomed anyway

The Miltonia Orchids Jerry gave me for Mother’s Day dropped their blooms the first month. I read to put them someplace and let them rest until next spring and they may put on blooms. I put them under a hedge on the side of our garden shed and basically forgot about them. Yesterday I found one of them has two blooms. Of course they look nothing like the blooms earlier this year, but I was thrilled anyway.