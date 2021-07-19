Previous
Waterfall jumping! by louannwarren
Photo 1661

Waterfall jumping!

Our son had a pool party yesterday. The great grandsons spent the whole afternoon climbing on the waterfall and jumping in the pool. So fun for everyone to be together!
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
455% complete

Wylie ace
what a great time, and perfect timing here.
July 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Wonderful action shot - looks like such fun
July 19th, 2021  
katy ace
Amazing timing to catch him mid jump like this! I love the expressions on their faces!
July 19th, 2021  
