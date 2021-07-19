Sign up
Photo 1661
Waterfall jumping!
Our son had a pool party yesterday. The great grandsons spent the whole afternoon climbing on the waterfall and jumping in the pool. So fun for everyone to be together!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1917
photos
118
followers
77
following
455% complete
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
Tags
waterfall
,
jumping
,
pool
,
law-2021
Wylie
ace
what a great time, and perfect timing here.
July 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
Wonderful action shot - looks like such fun
July 19th, 2021
katy
ace
Amazing timing to catch him mid jump like this! I love the expressions on their faces!
July 19th, 2021
