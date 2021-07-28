Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1670
Sue and her caladiums
She plants the bulbs in April, they like Lubbock’s sandy loam soil!
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1926
photos
117
followers
77
following
457% complete
View this month »
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
27th July 2021 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sue
,
caladiums
,
law-2021
Carole Sandford
ace
They are amazing!
July 28th, 2021
Babs
ace
She looks so proud of her plants. They are thriving under her care.
July 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close