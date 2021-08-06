Previous
Next
The Canna Lily after pruning by louannwarren
Photo 1679

The Canna Lily after pruning

I trimmed the Cannas the other day and noticed later that this stalk was seeping. Let’s consider the faffed seep the focal point for today’s word. 😊
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nicole Campbell ace
I like the way you have processed this image
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise