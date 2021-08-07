Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1680
Friends FaceTiming with their granddaughter Ellie
Our friends Mike and Lynda came for a visit last evening. Here they are FaceTiming with their granddaughter in California. She had called three times and we kept saying answer the phone! Such good friends and oh how their grandchildren love them.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1936
photos
115
followers
76
following
460% complete
View this month »
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th August 2021 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
law-2021
,
aug21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close