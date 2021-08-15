Previous
My glow in the dark hummingbirds by louannwarren
My glow in the dark hummingbirds

My friend Ruthie gave these to me. They are solar powered and so fun to see in the evening.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So colourful and pretty in the dark !
August 15th, 2021  
Babs ace
How delightful they are so unusual
August 15th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful garden adornments
August 15th, 2021  
Lin ace
So pretty
August 15th, 2021  
