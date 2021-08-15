Sign up
Photo 1688
My glow in the dark hummingbirds
My friend Ruthie gave these to me. They are solar powered and so fun to see in the evening.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
4
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1944
photos
116
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
8th August 2021 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
power
,
solar
,
hummingbirds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So colourful and pretty in the dark !
August 15th, 2021
Babs
ace
How delightful they are so unusual
August 15th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightful garden adornments
August 15th, 2021
Lin
ace
So pretty
August 15th, 2021
