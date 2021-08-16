Previous
The Crepe Myrtle close to the pool by louannwarren
The Crepe Myrtle close to the pool drops buds and blooms on the waterfall and into the pool all summer. Jerry threatens every year to have our yard guy remove it because it’s such a pain to clean up after it. So far it’s made it through this year. 😊
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , but it looks so pretty !
August 16th, 2021  
