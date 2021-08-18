Previous
The community garden sunflowers by louannwarren
The community garden sunflowers

Sunflowers are so photogenic. You can see the freshly tilled garden rows, they will plant winter crops soon.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas.
katy
These are so pretty! And you are right they are very photogenic. You have composed them nicely for this shot.
August 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Always so pretty - whether upright or drooping their heads !
August 18th, 2021  
