Photo 1691
The community garden sunflowers
Sunflowers are so photogenic. You can see the freshly tilled garden rows, they will plant winter crops soon.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1948
photos
116
followers
77
following
463% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th August 2021 10:16am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
community
,
sunflowers
,
law-2021
katy
ace
These are so pretty! And you are right they are very photogenic. You have composed them nicely for this shot.
August 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Always so pretty - whether upright or drooping their heads !
August 18th, 2021
