Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1692
40% chance of rain
Our weather men said there was a 40% chance of rain today; it appears that Lake Grapevine, 15 miles from my home, was in the lucky 40% coverage area. This is a 45 mph shot taken while we drove over the dam.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1949
photos
116
followers
77
following
463% complete
View this month »
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
Latest from all albums
1686
1687
1688
257
1689
1690
1691
1692
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
lake
,
grapevine
,
law-2021
,
40%
Larry Steager
ace
Well composed and done at 45 MPH.
August 19th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close