40% chance of rain by louannwarren
Photo 1692

40% chance of rain

Our weather men said there was a 40% chance of rain today; it appears that Lake Grapevine, 15 miles from my home, was in the lucky 40% coverage area. This is a 45 mph shot taken while we drove over the dam.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Larry Steager ace
Well composed and done at 45 MPH.
August 19th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 19th, 2021  
