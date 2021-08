The Quinceanaras

So many 15 year old Mexican American girls were at the arboretum for their Quinceanara photos yesterday. It is always so fun to see them. The girl in the top photo had her Chamberlains (escorts) with her and she had four photographers and assistants. When you have a photo entourage you have to pay a large fee, most of the girls have their mother and one photographer, they just pay the entrance fees. The little girl on the bottom left is a Quinceanara’s little sister, she was especially cute.