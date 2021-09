The 9/11 Quilt Flag

This 21’ by 21’ flag appears to be an American flag. On closer inspection you see it is made of the faces of the close to 3,000 victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America. Their faces were printed on fabric then stitched together by the American quilting group “Hearts and Hands of America”. Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of the blackest day in America’s modern history.