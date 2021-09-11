The 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial

33 flight attendants and pilots died on 9/11. Grapevine has a remarkable memorial honoring those men and women. The concept is that they were the very first responders to 9/11. The memorial also honors the 343 New York firemen and 71 New York policemen who died that day. Here you see the firemen’s marble obelisk listing their names and bronze figure. The flight crew statues are in the center of the memorial. The site was chosen so planes flying into and departing from DFW airport from the north could see the memorial from the sky.