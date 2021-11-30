Previous
Santa Fe street art by louannwarren
Santa Fe street art

There are bronze sculptures galore on the streets of Santa Fe. This sculpture was by a sidewalk close to the Museum of Art, I asked Jerry to put his hand on the man’s butt. 😊
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! Jerry seems to be happy to oblige !-- or is it a smile of embarrassment!!( I do not think so )-- haha !
November 30th, 2021  
