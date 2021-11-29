Previous
Next
The Indian by louannwarren
Photo 1794

The Indian

This sculpture was kind of overpowering. I watched people walk way away from it when they would pass by. It’s supposed to be an American Indian warrior, I think the artist presented the war-like attitude perfectly.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
491% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise