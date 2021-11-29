Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1794
The Indian
This sculpture was kind of overpowering. I watched people walk way away from it when they would pass by. It’s supposed to be an American Indian warrior, I think the artist presented the war-like attitude perfectly.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
2054
photos
115
followers
76
following
491% complete
View this month »
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
17th November 2021 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
indian
,
santa
,
fe
,
law-2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close