“We see you” by louannwarren
“We see you”

Santa Fe has public art everywhere you turn. These otherworldly sculptures were on he grounds of the Loretto Inn & Spa, next door to the chapel with the amazing staircase. I liked the waving grass in front.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Lou Ann

katy ace
The sculptures are weird but I love the light on the grasses.
November 29th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn me too. Unusual art is everywhere you look in Santa Fe! Not really to my taste but I’m sure I’m in the minority.
November 29th, 2021  
