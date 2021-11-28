Sign up
Photo 1793
“We see you”
Santa Fe has public art everywhere you turn. These otherworldly sculptures were on he grounds of the Loretto Inn & Spa, next door to the chapel with the amazing staircase. I liked the waving grass in front.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
2053
photos
115
followers
76
following
491% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
17th November 2021 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santa
,
sculpture
,
fe
katy
ace
The sculptures are weird but I love the light on the grasses.
November 29th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
me too. Unusual art is everywhere you look in Santa Fe! Not really to my taste but I’m sure I’m in the minority.
November 29th, 2021
