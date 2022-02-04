Previous
Next
FoR 5 by louannwarren
Photo 1861

FoR 5

For Flash of Red’s Friday shapes. The lovely woman sculpture that overlooks the Woman’s Garden pool at the Dallas Arboretum.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise