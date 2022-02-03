Previous
Next
FoR 3 by louannwarren
Photo 1860

FoR 3

Thursdays are lines for FoR. A wooden patio roof in bright sunshine makes great shadows.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
You have found the perfect subject. It’s so well done Lou Ann
February 3rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn thank you! Lines for sure, smile.
February 3rd, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely, nicely done
February 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise