Previous
Next
FoR 2 by louannwarren
Photo 1859

FoR 2

Wednesday is shapes day. I miss my neighbor’s palm tree. It did not put on new growth after our deep freeze last year.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking shapes.
February 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise