Photo 1863
FoR 6
A New Mexico sunrise for my FoR low key black image today.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th November 2021 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Peter
ace
Impressive monochrome image so well captured Lou Ann, Fav:)
February 6th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Cool shadows
February 6th, 2022
summerfield
ace
love that little whiff of clouds and the tree silhouettes. great capture, law. aces!
February 6th, 2022
Debra
Beautifully captured
February 6th, 2022
