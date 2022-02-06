Previous
FoR 6 by louannwarren
Photo 1863

FoR 6

A New Mexico sunrise for my FoR low key black image today.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
Peter ace
Impressive monochrome image so well captured Lou Ann, Fav:)
February 6th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Cool shadows
February 6th, 2022  
summerfield ace
love that little whiff of clouds and the tree silhouettes. great capture, law. aces!
February 6th, 2022  
Debra
Beautifully captured
February 6th, 2022  
