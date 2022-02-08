Sign up
Photo 1865
FoR 8
Our daughter’s white car blended in with the snow last week. For the FoR Tuesday prompt of high key white.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
2128
photos
113
followers
75
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
3rd February 2022 12:42pm
Tags
for2022
katy
ace
What a perfect response for the challenge. I struggle with how to fulfill the prompts but you don’t seem to have any trouble at all.
February 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
oh Katy, I am winging it most of the time! 😊
February 8th, 2022
