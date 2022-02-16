Previous
FoR 16 by louannwarren
Photo 1873

FoR 16

The Boulders of Tortola for the FoR “shapes” today. 70 million years ago volcanic lava rose from the bed of the Caribbean Sea and shaped huge granite boulders. They are amazing and quite a tourist attraction.
Lou Ann

