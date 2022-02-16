Sign up
Photo 1873
FoR 16
The Boulders of Tortola for the FoR “shapes” today. 70 million years ago volcanic lava rose from the bed of the Caribbean Sea and shaped huge granite boulders. They are amazing and quite a tourist attraction.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Tags
shapes
boulders
tortola
for2022
katy
wonderful smooth shapes with some fabulous contrasts
February 16th, 2022
