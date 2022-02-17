Previous
FoR 17 by louannwarren
Photo 1874

FoR 17

The pier at Port Aransas for “lines” today.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
Wonderful lines and a great capture!
February 17th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
That works really well for lines! I like the symmetry and that you look straight into the photo!
February 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous lines and symmetry, beautifully captured!
February 17th, 2022  
