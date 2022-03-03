Sign up
Photo 1888
Green bubbles
This is a stretch I know. It’s actually a Sprite soda green bottle that I shook to make it fizz. 😊 for rainbow green and the word today, green bubbles.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
4
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
2154
photos
115
followers
75
following
517% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
2nd March 2022 3:29pm
Tags
green
,
bubbles
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A good idea and shot ... super green .
March 3rd, 2022
summerfield
ace
clever idea and it works. aces!
March 3rd, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
March 3rd, 2022
katy
ace
I think you nailed it! Terrific way to combine the two
March 3rd, 2022
