Green bubbles by louannwarren
Green bubbles

This is a stretch I know. It’s actually a Sprite soda green bottle that I shook to make it fizz. 😊 for rainbow green and the word today, green bubbles.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A good idea and shot ... super green .
March 3rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
clever idea and it works. aces!
March 3rd, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 3rd, 2022  
katy ace
I think you nailed it! Terrific way to combine the two
March 3rd, 2022  
