Annie’s wisteria arbor by louannwarren
Photo 1895

Annie’s wisteria arbor

My friend Annie sold her home in California’s wine country last fall, I have literally hundreds of photos from my visits there through the years. This for my green rainbow photo today.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Lou Ann

