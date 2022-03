The Colorado River

Six million years ago the snow melt of the Rocky Mountains cut through a plateau to form the Colorado River. The 1,450 mile river went on to form the Grand Canyon in Arizona, flowing through 7 southwestern states and two states in Mexico, before emptying into the Gulf of California in Mexico. This photo is of the Colorado in Laughlin, Nevada a few years ago. This for the watery blue word today and the rainbow’s color blue.