Photo 1897
We call them mums
Florists always have a few chrysanthemums in mixed bouquets, this one was a dusty rose color that I faffed to make it purple. For purple patterns and the rainbow today.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
2163
photos
114
followers
75
following
519% complete
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
Tags
purple
,
mum
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
