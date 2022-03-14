Previous
Ten day old Valentine’s roses by louannwarren
Ten day old Valentine’s roses

My Valentine’s roses lasted for a couple of weeks. They started turning black on the petal edges but didn’t really look too bad. This for the word “rough red” today and rainbow red today as well.
14th March 2022

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
