Photo 1900
Orange faux tulips
The word is ordinary orange today. Are 50 orange faux tulips ordinary? 😊
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
2166
photos
114
followers
75
following
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
1st March 2022 8:41am
Tags
orange
,
tulips
,
faux
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
