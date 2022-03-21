Previous
Next
My Christmas cactus bloomed again by louannwarren
Photo 1906

My Christmas cactus bloomed again

It’s nothing short of a miracle for my Christmas cactus to bloom again after it dropped all of its blooms before Christmas. Ha! It’s seems more red than pink to me, for my rainbow red today.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! it may have decided it is an Easter Cactus after all !! A lovely red bloom !
March 21st, 2022  
katy ace
Awesome to get more than one bloom cycle out of it. Your photo shows some beautiful detail and I love the shallow DOF
March 21st, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
Nice, ours blooms Thanksgiving. Great shot of it!!
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise