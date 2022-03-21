Sign up
Photo 1906
My Christmas cactus bloomed again
It’s nothing short of a miracle for my Christmas cactus to bloom again after it dropped all of its blooms before Christmas. Ha! It’s seems more red than pink to me, for my rainbow red today.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
cactus
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! it may have decided it is an Easter Cactus after all !! A lovely red bloom !
March 21st, 2022
katy
ace
Awesome to get more than one bloom cycle out of it. Your photo shows some beautiful detail and I love the shallow DOF
March 21st, 2022
Mickey Anderson
ace
Nice, ours blooms Thanksgiving. Great shot of it!!
March 21st, 2022
