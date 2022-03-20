Previous
Our two year old by louannwarren
Our two year old

Our pink magnolia is barely two years old, it has survived bad freezes and now drought. It has a half dozen buds this spring, I’m thrilled! For my rainbow.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ,good luck in the survival of the blooms !
March 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
How wonderful, hope they give you much pleasure.
March 20th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very lovely.
March 20th, 2022  
