Photo 1905
Our two year old
Our pink magnolia is barely two years old, it has survived bad freezes and now drought. It has a half dozen buds this spring, I’m thrilled! For my rainbow.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
Tags
pink
,
magnolia
,
rainbow2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ,good luck in the survival of the blooms !
March 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
How wonderful, hope they give you much pleasure.
March 20th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very lovely.
March 20th, 2022
