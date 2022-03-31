Sign up
Photo 1916
Natchitoches Louisiana in the spring
On our recent road trip I took this photo of a beautifully landscaped lawn. There’s even moss growing in the fountain. This is my green image for today, the last day of the rainbow challenge.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
2
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2183
photos
114
followers
75
following
Tags
spring
,
fountain
,
lawn
,
louisiana
,
natchitoches
,
rainbow2022
Diana
ace
This is do beautiful, it must be amazing to see. A great dhot to end the month with.
March 31st, 2022
Wendy
ace
Oh, Lou Ann! This is SO beautiful!!
It looks like an original classic painting.
Well done and A FAV!
March 31st, 2022
