Natchitoches Louisiana in the spring by louannwarren
Photo 1916

Natchitoches Louisiana in the spring

On our recent road trip I took this photo of a beautifully landscaped lawn. There’s even moss growing in the fountain. This is my green image for today, the last day of the rainbow challenge.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Diana ace
This is do beautiful, it must be amazing to see. A great dhot to end the month with.
March 31st, 2022  
Wendy ace
Oh, Lou Ann! This is SO beautiful!!
It looks like an original classic painting.
Well done and A FAV!
March 31st, 2022  
