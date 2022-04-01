Previous
My Magnolia had so few blooms this year by louannwarren
Photo 1917

My Magnolia had so few blooms this year

We are in desert like conditions and I’m sure it didn’t get enough water this winter. I loved this bloom in the morning sun.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017.
katy ace
What a beautiful flower and your photo is magnificent with the light shining on it. FAV
April 1st, 2022  
