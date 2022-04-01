Sign up
Photo 1917
My Magnolia had so few blooms this year
We are in desert like conditions and I’m sure it didn’t get enough water this winter. I loved this bloom in the morning sun.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
bloom
,
drought
,
magnolia
katy
ace
What a beautiful flower and your photo is magnificent with the light shining on it. FAV
April 1st, 2022
