Photo 1918
The mint is winning!
My herb garden is coming up mint, smile. The Asian Jasmine better get busy.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
garden
,
herb
,
mint
Milanie
ace
What interesting lighting coming down on that mint. Notice that my mint is starting to take over already. Does the Asian Jasmine help to control the mint? If so, I need to get some!
April 3rd, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Great photo with the sunlight!
April 3rd, 2022
