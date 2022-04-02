Previous
The mint is winning! by louannwarren
Photo 1918

The mint is winning!

My herb garden is coming up mint, smile. The Asian Jasmine better get busy.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Lou Ann

Milanie ace
What interesting lighting coming down on that mint. Notice that my mint is starting to take over already. Does the Asian Jasmine help to control the mint? If so, I need to get some!
April 3rd, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Great photo with the sunlight!
April 3rd, 2022  
