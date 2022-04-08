Previous
US Navy boot camp training for WWII by louannwarren
US Navy boot camp training for WWII

This photograph at the WWII Museum brought back memories for Jerry. He did this during his Navy survival training. You climbed these rope nets to get on a ship in the ocean.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very interesting photograph. Thank you for sharing, Lou Ann.
April 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Those guys sure had to be fit! It sure must bring back memories for Jerry, hope they are good ones ;-)
April 8th, 2022  
