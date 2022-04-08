Sign up
Photo 1924
US Navy boot camp training for WWII
This photograph at the WWII Museum brought back memories for Jerry. He did this during his Navy survival training. You climbed these rope nets to get on a ship in the ocean.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
1924
Photo Details
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very interesting photograph. Thank you for sharing, Lou Ann.
April 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
Those guys sure had to be fit! It sure must bring back memories for Jerry, hope they are good ones ;-)
April 8th, 2022
