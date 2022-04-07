A result of so many trips around the sun

Growing up in dry, hot, dusty West Texas was not easy on my eyes. My corneas are permanently scarred from wearing hard contact lenses in sand storms. Over time, nodules formed on the cornea of my left eye and started distorting the cornea’s shape. Then a cataract formed that could not be removed until the nodules were removed. Tuesday the nodules were peeled off of the cornea and in three months the cataract will be removed. I’m now in the land of “many drops”, and thankful for the timer on my Apple Watch, smile.