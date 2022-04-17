Previous
Mother’s ribbon Easter eggs by louannwarren
Photo 1933

Mother’s ribbon Easter eggs

Mother put these eggs out every Easter and I have displayed them in the same way since she passed away. They bring back sweet memories!
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Lou Ann

Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful - such a wonderful Easter memorabilia full of happy memories !
April 17th, 2022  
katy ace
They are absolutely beautiful! Did she make them? They are such an elegant decoration.
April 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such beautiful Easter eggs and wonderful memories for sure.
April 17th, 2022  
