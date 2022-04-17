Sign up
Photo 1933
Mother’s ribbon Easter eggs
Mother put these eggs out every Easter and I have displayed them in the same way since she passed away. They bring back sweet memories!
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2200
photos
115
followers
75
following
529% complete
Tags
ribbon
,
eggs
,
easter
,
mother
,
apr22words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful - such a wonderful Easter memorabilia full of happy memories !
April 17th, 2022
katy
ace
They are absolutely beautiful! Did she make them? They are such an elegant decoration.
April 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such beautiful Easter eggs and wonderful memories for sure.
April 17th, 2022
