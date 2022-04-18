Sign up
Photo 1934
Joan’s eggs
At my book club last week the table decorations were real eggs, decorated by our amazingly talented member Joan. She used a dremel tool to carve designs into the eggs then painted them many beautiful colors, adding jewelry and glitter to many.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2201
photos
115
followers
75
following
529% complete
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
Tags
book
,
eggs
,
easter
,
club
,
joan
Ingrid
ace
Wow! These are amazing! Please make a compliment to Joan!
April 18th, 2022
Annie D
ace
They are stunning...tell Joan she is amazing 🥰
April 18th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Wow, how amazing
April 18th, 2022
