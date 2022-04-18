Previous
Joan’s eggs by louannwarren
Photo 1934

Joan’s eggs

At my book club last week the table decorations were real eggs, decorated by our amazingly talented member Joan. She used a dremel tool to carve designs into the eggs then painted them many beautiful colors, adding jewelry and glitter to many.
18th April 2022

Lou Ann

Ingrid
Wow! These are amazing! Please make a compliment to Joan!
April 18th, 2022  
Annie D
They are stunning...tell Joan she is amazing 🥰
April 18th, 2022  
Danette Thompson
Wow, how amazing
April 18th, 2022  
