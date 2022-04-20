“Hank and Jim”

At the April book club meeting, the book “Hank and Jim - the story of the 50 year friendship between Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart” was reviewed. These two stars had such an incredible, long time friendship, through the Great Depression and WW II and beyond. A wonderful book, well worth your time if you like biographies. The collage photos - top left is reviewer Nella Phillips; top right, the banquet room, 40 ladies attended this month; middle left is the decorating committee; middle right is a carton of Joan’s eggs; bottom left is a note to reviewer Phillips from Jimmy Stewart acknowledging a note she wrote him about “It’s a Wonderful Life”; bottom right is the book cover.