“Urban Bluebonnets”

In a Fort Worth, Texas magazine this month the editor coined the phrase Urban Bluebonnets to honor all the hardy bluebonnets that grow in our cities. They have a much harder life in the city than in the open fields in the countryside. This patch is maybe a half mile from my home and couldn’t be any more urban. It’s where teenagers walk home from their campus next to the patch; it grows alongside a busy street, flourishing along the concrete street curb.