Previous
Next
A “diagonal” half and half by louannwarren
Photo 1948

A “diagonal” half and half

At Lori’s yesterday her new hibiscus was blooming beautifully. I thought this would work for the word
of the day, angle, and for the half and half. 😊
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
533% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, lovely colour and light.
May 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise