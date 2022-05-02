Sign up
Photo 1948
A “diagonal” half and half
At Lori’s yesterday her new hibiscus was blooming beautifully. I thought this would work for the word
of the day, angle, and for the half and half. 😊
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
lori
hibiscus
mayhalf22
may22words
Diana
Beautifully captured, lovely colour and light.
May 2nd, 2022
