Photo 1950
Trees and power lines
The power company trims the trees away from the power lines here these trees looked like a wall, their sides were so straight. For my half and half today.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
trees
,
power
,
lines
,
mayhalf22
