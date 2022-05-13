Sign up
Photo 1959
A backyard scene
We visited my sister and BIL this weekend in Lubbock. The birds entertained us the first evening. The second evening it was too hot to sit outside. So half fence and have birds. Smile.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
6th May 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
fence
,
lubbock
,
mayhalf22
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice half and half.
May 13th, 2022
