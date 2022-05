Half Llano Estacado half west Texas sky

The term Llano Estacado is Spanish for “staked plain”; it is the southern end of the American Great Plains. Settlers of the land drove stakes in the ground to claim the land as their own. It is marked by large mesas at elevations of 3,000 to 5,000 feet. Since the land leading up to it was so flat, mesas were visible for many miles, as illustrated in this photo.