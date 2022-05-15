Previous
A Madagascar Widow’s Thrill for Mother’s Day by louannwarren
Photo 1961

A Madagascar Widow’s Thrill for Mother’s Day

My DIL gave me this gorgeous Kalachoe for Mother’s Day. I took it outside yesterday to photograph it for my half and half project. I love it’s name!
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Lou Ann

Diana ace
Not only a beautiful name, a wonderful shot too! Fabulous half and half, love the colours.
May 15th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
so very lovely.
May 15th, 2022  
